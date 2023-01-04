A New Castle man is in the Lawrence County jail, charged with attempted criminal homicide after he reportedly told police he intentionally set fire to a second-floor bedroom where another man was sleeping.
The man who was sleeping, Anthony Gant of Natrona Heights, had to be rescued through the bedroom window by ladder from the burning house by New Castle firefighters.
New Castle police arrested Logan Slosser, 18, of New Castle, at the scene after he openly, and reportedly nonchalantly, admitted to them and fire officials he set the fire in the bedroom next to Gant’s, New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said.
Gant said he was sleeping as his girlfriend’s guest in the house at 719 Sampson St. on Wednesday morning when a popping noise awoke him around 10:45 a.m. That sound was the window shattering in the bedroom where he slept from the heat of the fire, according to Kobbe.
Gant said at the scene he got up and opened the bedroom door, saw fire and closed it again.
Kobbe said Gant then put a towel at the base of the door to block more smoke from entering until the fire department arrived. The fire department received the call saying there was possible entrapment.
The fire department arrived within five minutes and “we found heavy smoke coming from the second floor and a male (later identified as Gant) was at the window on the second floor, unable to get out on his own,” the fire chief said, adding that Gant was having difficulty breathing. The firemen pulled him out of the window and got him safely down a ladder. He suffered mild smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene but refused hospital treatment.
The towel prevented more smoke from entering the room where Gant was confined, Kobbe said, adding it was quick thinking on his part.
“The towel was pretty scorched, but he did a good job and saved himself,” Kobbe said.
Slosser additionally is facing one count each of arson and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the jail on a $100,000 bond.
Kobbe said after Slosser set the fire and left the burning house, he stood outside watching at the scene.
Gant said he and Slosser were virtual strangers until Slosser arrived at that house less than 24 hours prior. He said he knew him only as Logan and didn’t know his last name.
Gant said he had stayed overnight with his girlfriend, Caitlin Braun, who was a tenant, and she and the other tenant, Destiny McCune, were not at home when the fire started.
Kobbe said he learned Slosser was an acquaintance of one of the tenants and had been offered a place to stay.
The second-floor bedrooms sustained heavy damage and the hallway had moderate damage, but the smoke and fire never extended downstairs, he said. However, because the electricity and gas were disconnected, the house was deemed uninhabitable and the tenants were assisted with lodging by the American Red Cross.
The house is owned by Dennis Lewis, who is the landlord.
No injuries were reported.
Three dogs owned by McCune were rescued from the backyard, and a cat was still unaccounted for inside the house, Kobbe said.
Both he and Gant said they believed the cat was hiding somewhere inside.
