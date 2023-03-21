A Shenango Township man is in the Lawrence County jail after police reportedly uncovered a sex ring that involved him, a 14-year-old girl and one or two older teenage females.
Shenango Township police arrested John Joseph Ostrowski, 22, of the 500 block of Harmony Baptist Road, Tuesday on 22 felony counts for multiple sex-related offenses, which reportedly include pornographic photographs and admitted actual physical sexual engagement with the teen.
The police said the encounters between Ostrowski and the teens reportedly were going on between October 2021 and September 2022.
The police were made aware of them when the young teen’s parents confiscated her cell phone and turned it over to them to investigate, according to a criminal complaint. The mother became suspicious when her daughter was out and said she was locked out of the house and noticed a suspicious truck had been parked at the end of their road.
The police reported in the complaint the girl gave Ostrowski the login information to her school-issued email where they also found sexually explicit conversations between her and Ostrowski. They also were communicating that way on various social media accounts such as Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, police reported.
The police learned through the investigation Ostrowski, the girl and another teen — who was her friend — were all having a sexual relationship together and that they had titles, with Ostrowski being “master,” two other females being called “Goddess and Mistress, an the teen being called, “Slave.”
At one point in an interview with Ostrowski, referred to them as a “family,” the report said.
Shenango Township police Sgt. Darren Cwynar said he appreciates the help his department received in the case from the New Castle Police Department and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office.
The New Castle police assisted in the investigation by downloading messages and images from the girl’s phone and turning them over to Shenango officers, the complaint states.
The document reports the girl’s parents alerted the Shenango High School principal the teen was using her school email inappropriately with Ostrowski and one of the other females. The police learned the girl had given Ostrowski her school login information so they could communicate, and the dialogues between then were sexually explicit, police reported.
The girl, in a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, said her female friend was Ostrowski’s girlfriend and she said they all had a relationship at the same time, the complaint states.
She said their encounters would take place in Ostrowski’s truck, a four-door Chevrolet Duramax, and that she would sneak out of her house and meet him at the end of her road.
The police served a sealed search warrant on Ostrowski’s residence and his truck. He told the police he thought the girl was 15 and didn’t know she was 14, and that he knew the sexual relationship with her was wrong because of her age, the report said.
The police seized a duffle bag from his truck during the search, and found a variety of adult toys, some of them which were considered role-playing. Items confiscated from Ostrowski’s bedroom included his laptop computer, two iPads and various other adult toys, according to the court papers. They also seized his two cell phones.
In a later interview, he told police he had been dating the other female since 2021 and she was 17 then.
The felonies that Ostrowski is charged with are: two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of statutory sexual assault by someone four to eight years older than the victim, one count of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of photograph or film depicted on a computer of a sex act with a knowing or permitting child, one count of contract or communication with a minor for sexual abuse, six counts of child pornography, and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility, disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor, and corruption of minors.
He additionally faces one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person younger than 16.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Rick Russo and committed to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
