Neshannock Township police say a man accused of punching a woman outside of a convenience store then ran through a swamp to flee from officers.
They have charged 44-year-old Robert Troutman of 2574 Harlansburg Road in connection with the reported assault, and he is in the Lawrence County jail.
Police said the incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot near the intersection of Mitchell Road and Wilmington Road. A report to the police was that a man had a woman on the ground and was punching her in the head, according to a criminal complaint.
A witness at the scene told police upon their arrival that the suspect had run behind a plaza across the street. The officer saw the man run into some nearby woods and he refused to stop running when ordered to do so, the report said.
Troutman then ran into a swamp full of water and thorn trees. The officer caught Troutman in the swamp and arrested him, and they both had cuts and marks from the foliage and were soaked with water and mud, the complaint states.
Troutman is charged with simple assault, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and a protection from abuse violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Richard A. Russo, who jailed him on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
