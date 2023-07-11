An East Side man was jailed for reportedly choking and assaulting a woman, pointing a gun at her and causing her injuries that sent her to a hospital.
The woman reported to New Castle police her longtime boyfriend, Deshawn Mitchell, 50, of East Lutton Street, also reportedly threatened to shoot and kill her.
The police reported she sought hospital treatment following an altercation between them around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell’s address.
The woman told police Mitchell punched her, hit her with his crutches, choked her until she couldn’t breathe and he kicked her in the ribs, according to a criminal complaint.
She told police he pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her or anyone who went to their apartment, the report said.
The police later located Mitchell walking near the woman’s house and arrested him.
He is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond. He has since been freed on bail.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
