A Detroit man is in the Lawrence County jail after police caught him with multiple bags of suspected marijuana, heroin and cocaine during a traffic stop.
New Castle police arrested Victor Onick Brown, 49, who was a passenger in a car that was driven by a woman. An officer pulled the car over around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cunningham Avenue and Friendship Street.
Police said the woman allowed officers to search the car and they found four bags of suspected marijuana weighing a total of 14 grams, two bags of heroin weighing a total of 7.6 grams and a bag containing 4.4 grams of suspected cocaine. Police also confiscated two digital weigh scales and a smoking pipe, the report said. There was an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle, also, police said.
The woman told police she did not know the items were inside the car or that Brown had them with him when he got into the car.
Brown is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $250,000 bond.
