A man accused of threatening to burn down a woman’s house with her children in it has been arrested.
New Castle police have charged Alberto Renalto Rush, 59, of 719 S. Mill St., with nine counts of terroristic threats and one count of harassment.
He is being held in the Lawrence County jail on $1,500 bond.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that Rush told her in a phone conversation that he was going to go to her house with a bottle of gasoline and throw it through her window and burn her house down to kill her and her children.
He also told her he would go to her son’s house and burn it down and kill his family, the woman reported.
