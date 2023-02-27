A Girard, Ohio, man is in the Lawrence County jail after his car struck a house on the city’s East Side on Sunday evening.
New Castle police arrested Jerrold Lee Allen, 51, who reportedly suffered cuts and bruises and reportedly kicked an ambulance attendant who was checking his injuries.
According to a criminal complaint, the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. when Allen’s car went off the road and drove into the east side of the house at in the 1200 block of Cunningham Avenue near Reynolds Street.
The house is owned by DSB Properties LLC of Yucaipa, California. Police did not issue a separate accident report detailing whether anyone was home at the time and how much damage was done to the structure.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a maroon GMC Envoy with an Ohio registration that had hit the house. A man later identified as Allen was in the driver’s seat, and police said he smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint.
Allen told the police he was drunk, and he could not stand on his own, they reported. As an officer tried to get his identification papers out of the car, Allen shut the door on him, the report said.
Allen was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for evaluation of his injuries, and the police planned to secure a search warrant for blood results, they said. Meanwhile, the police learned that Allen also reportedly had struck another vehicle on that street.
His vehicle was towed.
Allen is facing charges of aggravated and simple assault, DUI, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, reckless and careless driving and harassment.
He was arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
