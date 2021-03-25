A man who police found passed out in a car at a downtown intersection was jailed after he reportedly urinated in the police station hand sanitizer.
New Castle police arrested Benjamin Carl Harris, 42, of Oil City in connection with the traffic incident that held up vehicles at East Washington Street and Croton Avenues just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer was in an unmarked vehicle going west on Croton Avenue and stopped at the light when he saw the driver of a gray sedan with his head down. The officer reported that he could hear people sounding their horns and no traffic was moving. As he entered the intersection he saw a man out of his car knocking on the gray sedan window, and he said the driver was passed out at the wheel, the report said.
The officer approached the car and knocked loudly on the window, noticing the car was in gear and the driver's food was on the brake pedal. The driver eventually woke up and took the car out of gear. Police said the man, later identified as Harris, failed field sobriety tests and refused a blood alcohol test, according to the report.
Harris was taken to the city police station and was awaiting a ride, uttering names at the police, they reported. The arresting officer went in the patrol room and saw Harris on surveillance video take the bottle of hand sanitizer, remove the lid and urinate in it, the report said. Harris then urinated on the floor and down the front of his pants, police said.
Harris then knocked papers off the table and gathered them up and started reading them, the police reported.
Because Harris was in custody and other officers would be using the sanitizer, the police took Harris to the Lawrence County jail and canceled his ride.
They have charged him felony counts of assault by prisoner and aggravated harassment by prisoner. He additionally faces counts of institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and two driving while under the influence offenses.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $15,000.
