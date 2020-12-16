A West Side man is in the Lawrence County jail after he grabbed an officer's Taser during a disturbance and fired it at a man with whom he was fighting.
New Castle police charged Chuck Gerald Chism Jr. in connection with the fray that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Sankey Street in Westview Terrace.
The police were called for the second time in an hour to the 800 section of Sankey Street where about 10 to 15 people were fighting. When officers arrived the first time, the crowd had dispersed and the caller said that a man named Chuckie had been involved, according to a police report.
When an officer reported there a second time, she found two men, one of them Chism, fighting in the parking lot, and females were trying to separate them. The officer ordered the two to stop fighting but they continued and Chism knocked the other man to the ground, the officer reported.
As she tried to get Chism away from the man, he shoved her, and she unholstered her Taser and pointed it at him, the report said. Chism then grabbed her Taser and pulled it from her hand, disarming her, she reported.
The officer drew her duty gun and pointed it at him, and he backed away and pointed the Taser at her, she reported. She radioed for responding units to assist. Chism then chased the other man and deployed two cartridges of the Taser at him. He then threw it on the ground and continued after the man, the officer said.
The officer said she followed Chism and recovered her Taser, and as she approached him, he got on the ground and placed his hands behind his back and was arrested.
The man who fought with Chism reported he was struck in the back with one of the Taser prongs. The other one had lodged in the hood of his jacket. He was evaluated by ambulance personnel, and he told police he did not want to press charges against Chism, the report said.
The police, however, charged Chism with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct for fighting, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and terroristic threats.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
