An Ellwood City man is in jail after he reportedly fought with police during a home disturbance and spilled a bedpan filled with urine on them.
Ellwood City police have charged Daniel M. Norton, 36, of Wampum Avenue in connection with the incident that reportedly occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday at his residence.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called there regarding a disturbance.
They arrived to find Norton left the house, and he was wanted on a bench warrant and there was an active protection from abuse order against him.
Police encountered Norton outside of the house and he abruptly ran inside when he saw the officers. They followed him inside and told him he was under arrest on a bench warrant, and he refused to put his hands behind his back, the report said.
As an officer tried to handcuff him, Norton fell on the floor and kicked the officers, knocking over a bedpan that filled with urine and feces, spilling it on the officers and on himself, the report said.
He continued to argue and struggle with them as they backed him into another room, and he forced his way back into the room with the bedpan, spilling the urine and feces again on himself and on the officers, the complaint states.
Norton rolled around and was kicking the urine and feces at the officers, they reported. A firefighter with medical training arrived to take Norton’s blood pressure and Norton reportedly was lying in the urine and feces and kicked the firefighter in his leg, the report said.
He is charged with three counts each of aggravated and simple assault, and one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $20,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
