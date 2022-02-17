A Grove City man fleeing from police after a reported retail theft crashed his car into a building, and during a ruckus later at the hospital knocked an officer unconscious and caused him a concussion.
Terrence Andrew Vrabel, 44, is now in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
The shoplifting incident reportedly occurred around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Giant Eagle store on Route 422 in Shenango Township.
According to a criminal complaint, a store worker reported that a man had stolen about $299 worth of merchandise. The suspect was seen getting into a silver sedan, and a Shenango Township police officer spotted him and followed him. As the suspect turned onto East Washington Street, the officer tried to stop him and Vrabel's car pulled over, then sped away, the police reported.
Another officer was southbound heading toward Vrabel's car when he was seen speeding past multiple vehicles, heading toward a patrol car. The officer said he had to drive off the road onto the sidewalk to avoid being hit by Vrabel's car. He turned his cruiser around and pursued Vrabel for about half a mile until Vrabel turned onto Arlington Avenue and struck an apartment building, the report said.
Vrabel then ran on foot behind the building, turned around and faced an officer, putting his hand inside his hoodie, said he had a gun and "he's going to do it," the complaint states. The officer reported he pulled out his duty gun and yelled, "don't do it, don't do it!"
Vrabel then pulled out his hand and pointed his finger at the officer as if he had a weapon, then he ran and the officer deployed his Taser and struck him. Vrabel struggled with the police until they were able to handcuff him, the report said.
A male passenger in Vrabel's car got out and ran and the police could not find him, they reported.
At the police station, Vrabel gave the police a false name. He was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital where he was required to have his hands and wrist X-rayed and a CAT scan taken of his head and neck, for possible injuries from the crash.
As the police removed his handcuffs for the X-ray, Vrabel walked out of the X-ray room and ran, pulling over hospital equipment carts and tripping an officer who grabbed his legs. As he pulled Vrabel down on the floor, the officer was knocked unconscious. The officer suffered a concussion and was treated at the hospital, the report states.
Other officers took Vrabel back into custody.
Vrabel was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Butler County for failure to appear on DUI and related traffic charges filed against him in January. He also has two DUI-related cases pending against him in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
In connection with the incidents Sunday, Vrabel is charged with retail theft, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, driving while his license is suspended, flight to avoid apprehension, escape and aggravated assault.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
