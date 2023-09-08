Anger didn't pay off for Derek John Caraway Jr., who landed jail after reportedly hitting a car window with a hammer and slashing its tires while a woman, a toddler and another child were inside of it.
New Castle police arrested Caraway, 36, of East Wallace Avenue, following the incident which reportedly occurred while the family was inside a vehicle outside of his apartment.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police Caraway, who was her boyfriend, had come after her with a hammer.
Police arrived to find the vehicle's four tires flattened and the window smashed. The woman was holding a towel to her head and was bleeding, the report said.
She told police that she and Caraway had taken the two children, ages 1 and 7, swimming near the Neshannock Creek where she and Caraway had gotten into an argument and she left because the children became upset. Caraway and his belongings were left by the road, the complaint states.
She drove to the East Wallace address and Caraway arrived and slashed the tires, then got a hammer and broke the driver's side window, causing a cut to her left ear. The two children were in the back seat when the incident occurred, police reported.
The mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Caraway is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
