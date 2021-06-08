An hour-long police standoff Saturday evening on New Castle's Lower East Side ended with the arrest of James Christopher Brumley.
New Castle police reported they were trying to arrest Brumley, 35, on an outstanding warrant after they were called around 5:30 p.m. to a local store where he reportedly was harassing women.
According to a criminal complaint, the officers arrived as Brumley was loading groceries into his car and they advised him not to leave because of the warrant, but he got into his car and drove away. He led police on a pursuit into the lower East Side, the complaint states, and bystanders said they saw him speeding onto Ray Street. Police learned the registration plate on the vehicle he was driving had been stolen from McDonald, Pennsylvania.
Police saw a white Buick traveling erratically on Whippo Street, then it went in reverse in the direction of a male standing behind it who was trying to get his license plate information, the court papers state. As the male jumped out of the way, Brumley got out and ran and went into a building where he lives, at 503 S. Walnut St., police reported.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem reported that the city police activated their critical incident response team and they ordered Brumley to leave the building, but he stayed inside. They then introduced pepper spray through the front window to get him out of the house, he said. Brumley eventually emerged through a basement window in the front of the building and was arrested.
A woman who was in Brumley's residence, Michelle Vanscoy, was wanted on a bench warrant from Butler County and was also arrested, police reported.
Brumley is charged with criminal attempt at aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing police, receiving stolen property and theft.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.