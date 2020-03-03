A man who led police on a chase with a 6-month-old baby in the car ended up in jail Friday night.
Mark Aronov, 29, of 215 S. Ashland Ave. is accused of driving at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to a criminal compliant filed by Union Township police. An officer spotted Aranov speeding on Elmwood Street around 3:25 p.m. He tried to pull over Aronov’s vehicle, but Aronov sped up and led police on a pursuit at more than 60 mph, the complaint states.
Aronov tried to turn right at high speed in a 35 mph residential zone, and his car slid into a driveway in the 1160 block of North Liberty Street, almost resulting in accident, according to the officer’s report.
As the officer tried to arrest him, Aronov got out of the car and ran, the report states.
The officer ordered him to stop and chased him behind the house and onto a hillside, drawing his Taser, and Aronov then complied with the orders and got onto the ground, where he was handcuffed.
He told the officer he ran because he was wanted on a warrant.
The officer reported that a woman was a front-seat passenger, and the baby was in the back seat.
Aronov is charged with fleeing and eluding police, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, exceeding maximum speed limits and reckless driving.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
