Man injured when vehicle flips over

An East Side man was flown to a Youngstown hospital early Thursday morning after his vehicle overturned off East Washington Street in Shenango Township.
Shenango police chief Darrin Cwynar said the accident occurred around 3 a.m., just south of Mister B's restaurant. He said that the driver of the Cadillac sedan, Thomas Chilzer, 41, of East Washington Street, was heading north toward the city of New Castle when his vehicle went off the road and hit a sign, then flipped onto its roof.
Chilzer was ejected and his leg was trapped underneath it, Cwynar said.
Members of the Shenango Area Fire District used air bags to raise the car and rescue Chilzer, who suffered apparent arm and leg injuries. He was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
Cwynar said the investigation is ongoing into what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.