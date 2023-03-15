A man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and a West Side man is in the Lawrence County jail following a shooting Tuesday in a house in the 400 block of Spruce Street.
New Castle police arrested Lierre Vontae Armstong, 33, of Moore Avenue for reportedly firing a gun at Christopher Murphy, 31, of New Castle, who was hit in the left abdomen by a bullet. Murphy was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where he reportedly underwent surgery Wednesday, city police Chief Bobby Salem reported.
Police took Armstrong into custody Wednesday afternoon.
According to a criminal complaint against Armstrong, a woman called the police around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and said Armstrong shot her boyfriend. They arrived to find Murphy lying on a bedroom floor conscious and he told police Armstrong shot him, the report said.
The woman caller told police she was on the couch with their two children when someone knocked at the door. She said she ignored the knock and was watching television, the complaint said. The knocking became louder and one of the children alerted Murphy someone was at the door.
The woman said Murphy answered the door and let someone inside, and a few minutes later she heard a gunshot. She said she got up and watched Armstrong run out the front door and get into an SUV. The woman went inside and saw Murphy was shot and called 911, the complaint states.
She told police Armstrong tried to rip Murphy's necklace off of him and broke it. She allowed the police to search the house, the report said.
The police located a blue SUV on a Lower East Side Street and the female driver told police she went with Armstrong to the woman's house. She said she saw him knock on the door and enter the house, and a short time later he ran out of the house and climbed into her front passenger seat. The police impounded her vehicle, the report said.
He ordered her to "pull off," she said, but he would not tell her anything else. She said he had gotten out of the car on Florence Avenue and run, the paperwork states.
Officers found a spent .38-caliber shell casing in the room where Murphy was, and part of the broken necklace was on the floor and a charm from it was in the hallway inside the front door. The other half of the necklace was on the dresser, police said. The woman told police she found it and put it there while waiting for police to arrive.
The police reported they could not find Holland after the incident. On Wednesday, members of the city police criminal investigation division, its critical response team and the Lawrence County District Attorney's special investigative unit tracked Armstrong to a motel in Shenango Township. During surveillance, they saw him leaving the motel and, with help from the Shenango Township police department, initiated a felony stop of the vehicle he was in and he was arrested.
Armstrong is charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault. He was awaiting arraignment on those charges late Wednesday afternoon.
Armstrong is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
