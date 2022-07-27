An East Side man is hospitalized in Youngstown following a reported self-ignited explosion that shattered windows and tore off siding at his and other houses on his block.
New Castle fire and police departments were called to 309 1/2 E.Reynolds St. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, after multiple people called 911 to report the blast that rocked their neighborhood.
According to fire Chief Mike Kobbe, a man who was a tenant at that address was trying to dispose of a combustible material by igniting it inside of a 55-gallon drum.
“He apparently didn’t know what it was,” Kobbe said.
He lit the substance in an alley next to his residence.
City police Corporal Chris Fabian said the material appears to have been an explosive from fireworks.
It blew out the windows and ripped siding and soffit at 309½ E. Reynolds St. and cracked or shattered windows in houses at 1115, 1117,1119 and 1123 Agnew St., two of which are duplexes.
Kobbe said the house where the man is a tenant is owned by Clint and Michelle Egbert.
The house at 1115 Agnew St. had a piece of the drum lodged in the siding of the house that cracked the inside wall.
The man who lit the barrel was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital for traumatic injuries to his hand and his abdomen, Kobbe said, commenting, “He was fortunate we didn’t have to recover pieces of him.”
The city firemen heard the explosion before they got the call.
“We were in the day room for our morning brief and we heard a boom,” Kobbe said. “Three minutes later, we got multiple calls to go to Reynolds and Pollock avenues.”
A neighbor told the fire department that he had seen the man carrying yellow sacks of something.
Fabian said the matter remains under investigation, and that charges against the man are likely.
The New Castle police did a sweep of the residence, and no one else was reported to have been injured in the blast, Kobbe said, adding, “Fortunately nobody else was outside and nobody was near a window. There are a lot of kids in that neighborhood. Had one of them been in the alley, it could have been more disastrous.”
