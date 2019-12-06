An Ohio man was injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer he was driving collided with two other vehicles on Route 422 in Shenango Township.
The impact ruptured the truck’s gas tank, spilling fuel onto the highway. The driver, Donald L. Vos, 65, of Hammondsville, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with suspected minor injury. No other injuries were reported.
State police said that Vos was driving west on Route 422 approaching the intersection of Route 388 when he failed to stop his rig at the red traffic signal.
He steered into the oncoming eastbound lane and the truck jackknifed, hitting the left rear fender of a car driven by Adrian E. Currie, 47, of New Castle, that had driven onto the berm. The tractor-trailer then traveled back into the westbound lane and hit the side of another car, driven by Jolene Nogee, 69, of New Castle, which was stopped at the red signal.
That section of highway was closed for about an hour while Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Lawrence County Department of Public Safety cleanerd up the fuel.
The Shenango Area Fire District and the Slippery Rock Township (Princeton) Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The tractor-trailer and Currie’s car were towed.
Police said charges are pending against Vos.
