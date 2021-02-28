Man injured in Shenango crash

A 24-year-old man was injured Saturday in a one-vehicle accident in Shenango Township.
Shenango Township police said the man, whose name was not available, was traveling on Countyline Road, between Fairgrounds Road and Commerce Avenue, around 7 p.m. Saturday when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road, traveled up an embankment, struck a tree and rolled over.
The man was pinned beneath the SUV when first responders arrived, and Shenango and New Castle firefighters worked for nearly an hour to free him. The man told rescuers that he had just gotten the Tahoe on Valentine's Day.
He was flown by StatMedevac helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. His condition was not available.
