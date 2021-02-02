A New Castle man suffered apparent minor injury Tuesday after his car hit an embankment off Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
State police reported that Brandon M. McCreary, 31, was driving east on the highway and as he negotiated a curve, his car went off the road and hit the rocky embankment. His car had front-end damage and was towed.
McCreary declined a medical evaluation at the scene and was not wearing a safety belt.
He is to be cited for driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a single lane of traffic and failure to wear a safety belt.
The Portersville-Muddy Creek Emergency Medical Service and the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.