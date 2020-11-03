An Enon Valley man was injured Friday when his car hit a compost pile then went airborne and hit a tree.
State police reported that the accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Orchard Road in Little Beaver Township.
A Chevrolet Sonic, with William L. Heckard, 74, as the driver, landed on its passenger side after its roof hit the tree, the report said. No other occupants were in the vehicle.
Heckard was transported by ambulance to Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County with injuries of unknown severity, police said.
The Enon Valley and Chippewa volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
