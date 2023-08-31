A New Castle man was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital following a one-car accident Wednesday in New Beaver Borough.
State police reported that James Todd, 58, was driving a Nissan Altima on Route 168 around 10 a.m. when his car left the road as he was negotiating a curve. It went into a ditch, hit multiple trees, then overturned, police said.
Todd was treated by EMTs at the scene, then taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with injuries.
His car was towed. The Wampum and New Beaver Borough volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
