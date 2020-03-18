Man injured in Hickory mobile home fire

An occupant of a mobile home that went up in flames early Tuesday morning in Hickory Township was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Hickory Township assistant fire chief David White would not disclose the names of the husband and wife who lived there, who were sleeping when their smoke alarms went off. The alarms alerted them to the blaze that broke out around 12:45 a.m. inside their home in Gaslight Mobile Home Park.
The wife was able to escape with their small dog. Her husband, who is a retiree, was in a motorized scooter and was assisted by a policeman in escaping the burning house. He suffered burns and remains hospitalized in Pittsburgh.
White said the couple called 911, and the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived. Mutual aid was provided by the volunteer fire departments of Scott, Shenango, Neshannock and Slippery Rock townships and Volant. They were on scene for about four hours.
The Red Cross was called to assist the woman and her dog with lodging and other needs.
White said the fire originated in a central part of the mobile home, such as the kitchen or living room.
The state police fire marshal was called to investigate but the cause of the fire did not appear to be suspicious, he said.
