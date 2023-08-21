A New Wilmington man suffered apparent injuries Thursday when his vehicle hit another car from behind then his vehicle was rear-ended by a third vehicle in Wilmington Township.
State police reported Tylon R. Cousin Sr., 37, while driving a Ford Ranger east on Route 208 around 2:15 p.m. hit the back end of a Kia Sorrento driven by Lori Sevin, 58, of New Wilmington, who was stopped and turning left into a driveway.
A third vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler driven Camryn M. Kollar, 19, of New Wilmington, was behind Cousin's car and rear-ended it after Cousin hit Sevins.
Cousin was taken by ambulance to UPMC Horizon Hospital with unknown injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Cousin and Kollar both were to be cited for following too closely, police reported.
The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control at the scene.
