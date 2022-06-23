A Shenango Township man was hospitalized after an ATV accident Wednesday.
According to Shenango police, Rocco Favorite, 73, was driving the all-terrain vehicle near the 1200 block of Route 388 around 5 p.m. when he entered the roadway and collided with a small, southbound SUV driven by 63-year-old Thomas DeAngelo. The ATV, police said, struck the driver's side door of the SUV.
Favorite was flown by helicopter to Mercy Health-St.Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where, police said, he is being treated for a broken nose and facial lacerations.
DeAngelo was uninjured, and both vehicles were reported to be driveable following the crash.
