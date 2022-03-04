PITTSBURGH – A former Ellwood City man serving a federal prison sentence has been indicted by a federal grand jury for witness retaliation.
U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said in a news release that the one-count indictment, returned on Oct. 26 and unsealed Thursday, names Derick Davare, 35, as the sole defendant.
According to the Indictment, on or about May 15, 2019, Davare engaged in conduct that caused and threatened to cause bodily injury to another person with the intent to retaliate against that person for giving information to a law enforcement officer, relating to the commission and possible commission of a federal offense.
Davare, who is serving a 150-month federal prison sentence, remains detained pending trial.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or a combination thereof.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentences imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Mark V. Gurzo is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
