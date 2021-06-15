An East Side man arrested Monday is accused of trying to cut off a woman's finger with a knife during an argument.
New Castle police said the woman was unharmed, and Julius Allen, 32, of Division Street, is in the Lawrence County jail.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that she was in an argument with Allen, who was at her house on Maryland Avenue, and he had a knife with an extended blade. She said he grabbed her finger and tried to cut it off and threatened to kill her. She said she ran out of the house and a man let her use his cell phone to call 911.
She said that Allen saw her on the phone and ran through an alley and left. Police searched for Allen for about 20 minutes and an officer had ot deploy his Taser to get him to stop, the report said. He was arrested and police found a knife in his pocket. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment for minor cuts.
District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright arraigned him on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person. His jail bond is set at $50,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
