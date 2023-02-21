A man is in the Lawrence County jail for reportedly entering a woman's home and assaulting her with a knife.
North Beaver Township police reported the woman is an acquaintance of Jeffrey Burkey, 51, and that she has a protection from abuse order against him.
He reportedly entered her home on Smalls Ferry Road around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 by shattering her glass door.
According to a criminal complaint, Burkey was carrying a knife and threatened the woman, then he chased her out of the house and jumped on top of her and punched her repeatedly in the face. He then drove away in a red Chevrolet Trax.
The police pulled the car over on Mohawk School Road and arrested him. They found Burkey to have a folding knife with him, the report said.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated and simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
