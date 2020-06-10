An East Side man is in custody after narcotics officers raided his apartment Wednesday and found a quantity drugs, a gun and $3,000 in cash.
Lawrence County District Attorney detectives arrested Christopher Allen Nixon, 30, of 844 Franklin Ave., Apt. 1, while serving a sealed search warrant there shortly after 6 a.m. They entered to find suspected loose heroin next to a razor blade on a chair in a bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.
The police confiscated a black Beretta .40-caliber hand gun loaded with a magazine that contained 11 live rounds that was under a bed. Someone had reported the gun stolen to the New Castle police department in April last year.
The agents also seized bags containing 28.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 4.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5.7 grams of suspected marijuana, five stamp bags containing 1.2 gross grams total of suspected heroin, and a paper fold containing 0.3 gram of suspected methamphetamine, the complaint said.
Police noted that Nixon is not permitted to carry a gun because of prior felony convictions.
Nixon is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances; and one count each of receiving stolen property, one count of prohibited possession of a gun and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
