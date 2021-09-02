Man painting power tower killed by electrocution A 27-year-old man was killed Monday morning when he was electrocuted while painting a power line tower in Mahoning Township.

A man who died by electrocution in North Beaver Township Monday has been identified as 27-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Newark, New Jersey, according to the Lawrence County coroner.

Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson reported that the cause of death of Hernandez, originally of Mexico, has been ruled as accidental electrocution due to his encounter with a high-voltage line while working on a transmission tower.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. at 1699 Mohawk School Road, where Hernandez was working for Morris Painting, which had been contracted by Penn Power to paint the tower, according to Mahoning Township police.

Hernandez while painting came into contact with the live, high-voltage line. He became entangled and was hanging unconscious from his harness about 75 feet in the air, according to the report. Rescuers had to wait for Penn Power to be contacted to shut off the power before they could get him down, the police reported.

A Penn Power recovery and rescue team climbed the tower and harnessed the man and lowered him to the paramedics, but he was already deceased, Sipe said.

Hernadez's name had been withheld by authorities this week until his family could be contacted.