A man from India escaped injury Sunday when the car he was driving hit a rock and overturned.
State police reported Kishore Sagerbehara, 31, of Srikakulam, India, was traveling west on Route 422 in Taylor Township around 10:13 a.m. when his car went off the road and hit the rock. He was wearing a seatbelt.
His car was severely damaged and was towed.
The Shenango Area Fire District and the Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted police at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Sagerbehara was cited for driving at unsafe speed.
