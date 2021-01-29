State police have arrested an Ellwood City man accused of downloading child pornography videos on his computer.
They have charged William J. Lutz, 48, 613 Todd Ave. with 25 counts — 12 of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts, 12 of child pornography and one of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, investigators received information from Internet Crimes Against Children, regarding a cyber tipline report from the Naitonal Center of Missing & Exploited Children about Lutz receiving 12 child pornography videos. Lutz's name and computer address and phone number were associated with the computer, the report said.
The police obtained a search warrant for the house and electronic devices at Lutz's address and served it on Friday, while Lutz and another individual were inside the house. He was interviewed by the police and admitted to possessing and distributing the images via the Internet, the complaint states.
Memers of the Northwest Computer Crime Task Force during the search found electronic devices that had the images and videos on them.
Lutz was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
