A man charged in February for the reported sexual assault of three juveniles will serve nine to 18 years in a state correctional institution.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto on Tuesday sentenced Eric Joseph Prothero, 33, of Rochester to that prison term and ordered him to become a lifelong sex offender registrant with the state police under Megan’s Law.
Prothero also is facing similar charges for his reported inappropriate contact with two other children in Beaver County. Those charges have not yet been adjudicated.
Prothero had entered a guilty plea in Motto’s court in May to one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person younger than 13, and two counts of indecent assault, a felony and a misdemeanor, in connection with the Lawrence County incident that reportedly had occurred at a home in Little Beaver Township.
The father of the three children appeared in Motto’s courtroom Monday before Prothero’s sentencing to describe the horrible effects the assaults have had on his children, according to Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller, who prosecuted the case.
Prothero was represented in court by assistant public defender Dennis Elisco.
The charges against Prothero were brought by state police after an investigation started in December from Child Line reports about suspected child abuse, according to a criminal complaint. The reports identified the three juveniles — ages 12, 15 and 16 — who went through forensic interviews at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, and all three identified Prothero as the person who had assaulted them.
A 15-year-old told police that Prothero had first performed sexual acts on her when she was 8 years old, as she was sleeping on the living room floor. A 16-year-old said that he was 9 when Prothero assaulted him as he, too, was sleeping on the living room floor. A 12-year-old reported having been assaulted by Prothero at age 4 while she was on the floor, the complaint states.
Prothero initially faced one count of rape of a child, one count of involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, three counts of indecent assault of a person under age 13, and three counts of corruption of minors. The remaining charges were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
