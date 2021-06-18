A former New Castle man has been sentenced to 188 months in prison and five years of supervised probation for his conviction of violating federal narcotics and money laundering laws.
Wesley Cox, also known as Michael Deshawn Carter, 39, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
According to information presented to the court, Cox participated in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of a cocaine base, commonly known as crack. He also participated in conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to court records.
A federally administered organize crime and drug enforcement task force conducted the investigation that led to Cox's prosecution. The task force, led by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, is comprised of members of the Internal Revnues Service, the U.S.Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the state Office of the Attorney General, the state police and multiple municipal police departments, including the New Castle Police Department.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
