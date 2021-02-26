A South Side man arrested on a felony warrant had quantities of drugs in his pockets, according to New Castle police.
They have charged 33-year-old Jermaine Jerome Hughes of 302 Home St. after finding him with 138 assorted pills, 30 grams of suspected marijuana, 2.2 grams of suspected heroin and two Buprenorphine sublingual film strips, according to a criminal complaint. He also had a plastic pen tube and burned foil, also both containing heroin residue.
Officers on patrol for the Lawrence County District Attorney's special investigative unit around 4:30 p.m. Thursday saw Hughes while they were patrolling the South Side, the complaint states. They noted that he was wanted on a felony warrant.
An officer tried to call to him and speak to him, but he ran toward a house, ignoring him.
The officers caught up to him and he resisted and struggled with them until they apprehended him, the report said. While they were waiting for backup patrols to arrive, Hughes broke free and ran south into a parking lot, and police chased him. He continued ignoring their orders but they caught him again and handcuffed him, the report said.
He is charged with two counts of flight to avoid apprehension, three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hughes was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond and on the bench warrant.
