A New Castle man is facing charges filed this week after Neshannock Township police reported finding him passed out in his car in a restaurant lot with his engine running.
They arrested Marcus Respress, 49, around 4:15 p.m. Oct. 20 on Wilmington Road after they found him slumped over the wheel of his car, according to a police report. Officers arrived to find his car in the traffic lane of the business, still in drive gear. They woke up the driver, identified as Respress, and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car, the report said.
The police in searching Respress found a small amount of marijuana and two suspected heroin straws in his pockets, they reported.
He faces two counts of driving while under the influence and one count of possession of marijuana, filed Thursday.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.