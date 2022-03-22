A man who went missing on his all-terrain vehicle during the night Monday was found injured following a search detail that lasted several hours Tuesday.
Members of the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department located 29-year-old Justin Ferrante of West Pittsburg, shortly before 1 p.m. today, according to fire Chief Francis "Poncho" Exposito.
Ferrante was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital with unknown injuries.
According to Exposito, four people who were out riding ATVs and side-by-sides in the area of the Hillsville quarries Monday night reported they became separated and lost sight of Ferrante. When he didn't show up again, they became worried and called the police, reporting him lost.
The Mahoning Township police responded and called in the fire department, and state police helicopter flew over the area, Exposito said.
The firefighters found him lying in some brush along a bend off Carbon-Micco Road, Exposito said, noting, "he was conscious but couldn't move."
The temperature outdoors had dipped into the low 30-degree range overnight, according to weather reports.
Exposito said Ferrante's quad had tipped over but was not on top of him, and it appeared it had hit a guide wire and a tree.
Expostio said he was found about 11 feet off of the road.
Crews had been called in and spent all of Tuesday morning searching for Ferrante, according to scanner reports.
Responding in addition to Mahoning Township's police and firefighters were the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department, Noga Ambulance and the Walkers Volunteer Search Party.
Marcia Black, the leader of that group with her husband, Chris, said they had about 15 people out walking or riding recreational and conventional vehicles looking for Ferranti, between Mahoningtown and Hillsville. They separated into four groups in search of him.
"A lot of community people were out helping, too," she said.
Attempts to reach the Mahoning Township police for further details were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
