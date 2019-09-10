The driver of a one-vehicle crash on Sunday evening was flown to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.
Pennsylvania state police said a vehicle, southbound on Mount Air Road in North Beaver Township about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, left the road and hit a tree causing the car to enter the yard of a resident.
Police said the road curves at about the site of the crash.
The name of the driver was unavailable at press time.
