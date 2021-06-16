NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) — A driver fleeing a traffic stop in eastern Pennsylvania struck several other vehicles and a concrete barrier and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Northampton County coroner Zachary Lysek said 23-year-old Jimmy Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township.
State police at the Belfast barracks said they tried to pull over the car but it drove off, hit another vehicle and then went out of control, clipping a sport utility vehicle, hitting another SUV and crashing into a concrete barrier. The car then spun 180 degrees, hitting a third SUV, police said. The driver of one of the SUVs was taken to a hospital.
Troop M Commander Joseph Sokolofski told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday that the trooper took no “overt action” that led to the wrecks. He said spike strips were deployed at one point, but the driver evaded them.
—
This story has been updated to correct the coroner's first name. It is Zachary, not Zackary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.