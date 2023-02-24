A New Castle man suffered injuries in a crash that occurred early Thursday in Neshannock Township while he reportedly was fleeing from police.
Neshannock Township police reported that Michael J. Miller, 28, of Harlansburg Road, was driving on Wilmington Road with an inoperable rear running light. An officer tried to pull the car over and the driver, later identified as Miller, turned off his vehicle lights on East Maitland Lane and fled at high speed, the report said.
The police said they halted the pursuit for safety reasons because Miller was driving recklessly. Several minutes later, officers found Miller's car crashed into a tree in the 400 block of East Maitland Lane, the report said.
Miller was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Police said charges are pending against him. His car was towed.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.