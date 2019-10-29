An East side man already in the Lawrence County Jail is facing terroristic threat charges after he threatened to kill the child of a police officer during a phone call.
Torry Joseph Argiro, 22, who is in jail on drug-related charges stemming from a September arrest at Walmart in Union Township, made a call from jail at approximately 4:57 p.m. on Oct. 20 to Karen Argiro. On Oct. 22, the Lawrence County District Attorney's criminal investigations division received a complaint about the call and charged Torry Argiro on Friday with terroristic threats along with intimidation of witnesses and/or victims.
He was arraigned on District Judge Melissa Amodie on $25,000 bond.
