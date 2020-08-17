A Wilmington Township man is facing charges, accused of following a woman in her car while she repeatedly circled the borough police station.
New Wilmington Borough police said in a criminal complaint that they watched the police station surveillance video after the woman reported to them July 11 that Jeremy Charles Minarik, 35, of 270 Orchard Terrace Drive was following her after a dispute.
The police observed the woman driving around the police station about nine times in about 12 minutes on July 11, with Minarik's car following closely behind hers, the complaint said. They noted that he failed to stop for a stop sign five times around, and he failed to use his turn signal, when approaching the intersection of Landon Avenue and Haw Street. The video also showed Minarik cutting off the woman's car as she tried to go south, by parking his car sideways in the middle of a street and blocking both lanes.
They filed charges Monday against Minarek, of stalking, harassment, careless driving, failing to yield and parking improperly on a two-lane highway. He also faces five counts each of stop sign and turn signal violations. He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.