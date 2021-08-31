An East Side man is wanted by New Castle police for reportedly making unwanted advances on a woman during a gathering of friends a year ago at his house.
New Castle police after a year-long investigation have charged Jabril Malik Henley, in connection with the incident.
The woman reported to police on Sept. 4, 2020, that Henley made unwanted advances to her and touched her inappropriately against her will, after her friend, who was his girlfriend, left them alone together in a room, according to a criminal complaint.
She said that her friend and Henley both sent her text messages after that, apologizing for the incident, the report said.
Police on Saturday charged Henley with aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault and harassment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. s Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
