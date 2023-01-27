A Shenango Township man is facing charges for suspected driving under the influence in an accident on Old Chewton Road earlier this month.
Shenango Township police arrested Adam E. Frankovich, 53, of Harmony Baptist Road, at the scene after his car went off the road and went down an embankment around 6:25 a.m. Jan. 17. He was later released pending blood test results, and the charges were filed against him Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police he watched the car go over the embankment and he turned around and found the driver, later identified as Frankovich, unconscious. Police determined Frankovich apparently had fallen asleep at the wheel. Frankovich was no injured and was assisted at the scene by ambulance personnel and Shenango Fire District personnel, the report said.
Police reported that Frankovich failed two out of three field sobriety tests and they found a marijuana pipe containing suspected burnt marijuana in his pocket.
He submitted to a blood test and was released. The police later received the test results that showed his blood alcohol count was 0.131 percent.
He is charged with two counts of DUI and one count each of careless driving, driving on the right side of the road, not having the required registration and certificate and driving without an official inspection. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
His car was impounded.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
