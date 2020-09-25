A man accused of stealing a tractor-trailer cab earlier this month from New Beaver Borough is facing more charges for a reported school van theft in August from Washington County.
Aaron Isaac Yoder, 40, who has Pennsylvania addresses in Washington and Port Royal, is facing three sets of charges in connection with the two vehicle thefts. Two sets of charges are filed by state police in New Castle, where police caught him in both vehicles. He is in the Lawrence County jail on charges related to the tractor-trailer cab theft. The Washington city police also have charged him in the school van theft.
Yoder is accused in the Aug. 21 theft of white Dodge Caravan that says “School Children” on the side, from a bus company lot in the city of Washington.
The Washington police reported they found keys in a trailer Yoder was occupying near the bus company lot. As of Thursday, the Washington police said they did not know the van’s whereabouts. They have charged Yoder with burglary and theft.
State police locally reported Yoder was found later that night in North Beaver Township with the van in his possession, according to a criminal complaint. Yoder had pulled the van into a driveway of a farm on Martin School Road in North Beaver Township, and the residents there called the police about a suspicious van in their driveway, the report states.
He told the troopers that he drove to the farm to ask the owner for a job there, the complaint states.
Yoder was arrested at the scene. He consented to a blood test and was later released.
The test showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.071 percent with levels of THC, a component of marijuana, also in his bloodstream, according to the complaint.
He faces three counts of driving while under the influence and one count each of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, driving while his license is suspended, carless and reckless driving, providing false information to police and restrictions of alcoholic beverages in connection with the van case. District Judge Scott McGrath arraigned him Thursday on those charges and set a jail bond of $10,000.
Yoder was already in jail on an a $20,000 bond from charges filed in the Sept. 6 tractor-trailer cab case, when he was taken into custody. He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and all of those charges are held for court. State police reported in a criminal complaint that Yoder tried to get police to shoot him when they pulled over the truck cab he was driving on Route 158 at Phillips School Road in Wilmington Township. The vehicle identification number on the truck matched that of the vehicle reported stolen from New Beaver Borough overnight Sept. 5 to Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.