A Bessemer man is facing charges after he reportedly entered a woman’s Union Township home and threatened her boyfriend with a gun.
Union Township police arrested Keith Reigh, 57, of Poland Road in connection with the intrusion that was reported to have occurred sometime after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to police she had been at a tavern where she saw Reigh from across the bar, but had no contact with him.
She told police that Reigh was a past acquaintance and he left the bar and texted her, but she went home and her current boyfriend arrived there.
She said they were in bed when Reigh entered her house and walked into the bedroom, turned on the light and yelled at the male to get out of the house. She said Reigh pulled out a gun and aimed it at him, threatening him and uttering racial slurs, and the male ran out of the house. She told police that Reigh was calling her names and threatening to kill her friend.
Police advised her to apply for a protection from abuse order against Reigh.
They have charged him with criminal trespass, terroristic threats, criminal attempt at simple assault and two counts each of recklessly endangering other persons and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who released him on a nonmonetary bond, pending a preliminary hearing.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
