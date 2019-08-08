A North Hill man showed up at the New Castle High School with a knife earlier this week and later hid it on a janitor's cart after he was told to leave, according to New Castle police.
Police Chief Bobby Salem reported that Floyd Booker, 26, of Wallace Avenue, is in police custody as a result of multiple incidents where he entered the school without authorization.
Booker first went to the school main entrance around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday and an administrator called the principal down to talk to him, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio reported. He told the principal he wanted to enter the school to work out, she said, and the principal saw that he had a knife in a sheath attached to his pants.
DeBlasio and Salem both said that no students were in the building at the time. A STEAM summer camp for educators had just dismissed for the day and those attendees also were gone for the day, DeBlasio said.
According to DeBlasio, it was raining hard when the incident occurred.
"He was confronted by the principal and was told he couldn't be there," Salem said, "and he told him to leave."
He said that a short time later, Booker was seen running down a hallway. The police found him inside near the field house, but he didn't have a knife on him then, Salem said. The officers told him again that he was not allowed to be there or he would face charges.
They later found the knife — a machete-type in a sheath — hidden on a janitor's cart near the janitors' back door and ramp, Salem said.
The police were called around 2 p.m. Thursday for a report that Booker had entered the school again and was talking to an office worker, saying he wanted to work out, according to DeBlasio.
Salem said that when the police arrived, Booker took off running.
"We did a very thorough search of the school, but he couldn't be found," Salem said. He said that Booker, himself, was calling 911 giving different reports about his location throughout the city. The police found him at his home and arrested him, Salem said.
Booker is to be charged with criminal trespass and taking a weapon on school property, Salem said.
"There were no students on either day, but today there were teachers and office staff there," he said, adding that when Booker talked to the office worker he was not confrontational.
He said the police are questioning Booker about his motives.
Meanwhile, the school district is beefing up security at the school until school starts and regular school security officers are in place in the district schools, DeBlasio said. She said they plan to put a security officer on duty daily while school is out of session.
