Nikko Bongivengo, who was wanted by police on four arrest warrants, nearly died of an apparent drug overdose on Sunday, according to police.
Now he is in the Lawrence County jail, facing a multitude of drug, gun and other charges in connection with an incident that occurred around 9 a.m. when he was found unconscious and not breathing inside of a Jeep Compass on North Cedar Street on the city's Lower East Side.
New Castle police, who handled the incident, said they had to turn off the vehicle when they arrived and the key was in his pocket, according to a criminal complaint.
Bongivengo, 22, of Blanchard Street, was wanted by police on three arrest warrants.
New Castle Fire Department and ambulance services, who ran to Bongivengo's aid in his vehicle, reportedly revived him with two doses of naloxone, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported while searching Bongivengo's person, they found a Taurus 9-millimeter handgun inside his clothing. The gun had one bullet in the chamber and 10 more in the magazine. They also found more than $600 in his possession, the complaint states. The Jeep was impounded and Bongivengo was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
New Castle firefighters also found a digital scale and a crack pipe in the car, police reported.
During another search of Bongivengo at the hospital, police reported that they found 10.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 11.2 grams of suspected heroin inside his underwear pocket.
As officers were escorting him out of the hospital, he broke free and ran toward the emergency room entrance. An officer pushed him in the back and he fell, landing on his shoulder and face, causing an abrasion above his left eye, the report said. He continued to struggle with the police and was handcuffed with the help of hospital police.
Police said he exhibited further unruly behavior at the Lawrence County jail and was placed in a restraint chair. He reportedly bit one of the jail officers on his forearm during the struggle, the complaint states.
Police reported that Bongivengo is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
He was charged Thursday with prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a gun with the manufacturer number altered, aggravated assault, carrying a gun without a license, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault, harassment, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
He was arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $50,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
