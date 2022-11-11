New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.