A New Castle man is facing a criminal indictment by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine trafficking as well as firearm crimes.
According to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady, Jgenus Steele, 21, whose last known address is 1705 Highland Ave., is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl and heroin on Dec. 19, 2019, and Feb. 21, 2020, and with possession a firearm after a prior felony conviction and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime for a Feb. 21, 2020, offense.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $2.5 million upon conviction of the charges. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed would be based upon seriousness of the offenses and the defendant's prior criminal history.
Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the return of the Indictment in this case.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the charges initially were filed in Lawrence County, but were transferred for federal prosecution.
