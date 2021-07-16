A Shenango Township man is in custody after narcotics officers found quantities of drugs and cash Thursday while searching his home.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau arrested George Edward Threats III, 28, of 820 Allegheny Ave., upon serving a sealed search warrant at his house. Threats and two other women were in the house when officers arrived.
Threats reportedly had an undisclosed quantity of cash in his pockets that the agents seized, according to a criminal complaint. They also confiscated 20.22 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine, 13.32 gross grams of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl, two bags containing suspected marijuana and various pieces of drug paraphernalia. They also seized a garbage bag containing an undisclosed amount of assorted cash, the report said.
It did not specify how much money, altogether, that the agents confiscated in the search.
Threats is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
